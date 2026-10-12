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1 hour ago
By Hunter DeLauder, Sports Intern
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1 hour ago
Dwight Phillips Jr. erupts for career night, shows how ‘special’ he can be
Dwight “Peanut” Phillips Jr. has sat patiently for three seasons,on the sidelines, waiting for his moment to erupt onto the scene.
Hunter DeLauder
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9 hours ago
A new No. 1 emerges in AP poll after Georgia’s win vs. Bama
Georgia was ranked No. 2 before taking down No. 6 Alabama, 20-17, to get its first win in Tuscaloosa since 2007.
Sarah Spencer
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10 hours ago
Social media debates no-call made in Georgia’s win over Alabama
Georgia did something it had not done in 19 years on Saturday night: beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
Hunter DeLauder
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12 hours ago
Watch DawgNation Postgame Show react to UGA’s thrilling win over Alabama
Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join …
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14 hours ago
Report card: Georgia makes the grade in 20-17 win at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — Kirby Smart will be ready to get back to work shortly after Georgia arrives back in Athens on Sunday morning after a 20-17 win over Alabama.
Mike Griffith
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