ATHENS — And then there was one …. undefeated SEC team, that is, and it’s the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

Coach Kirby Smart took a UGA team missing three of its top playmakers into Alabama and took down what was arguably the hottest program in the country, 20-17.

For all the talk about Tide quarterback Keelon Russell — which was indeed warranted — the Georgia defense had its way allowing just three points in the second half in rallying from a 14-10 halftime deficit.

The loss dropped Kalen DeBoer to 22-2 when leading FBS games at halftime and 21-7 against AP Top 25 teams, while Smart improved to 96-1 when allowing 20 or less points and 26-11 in games against Top 10-ranked teams.

Meanwhile, upsets around the league damaged SEC playoff stock, with previous No. 1 Texas falling, CFP playoff hopeful LSU suffering a shocking loss to upstart Kentucky and well-funded Texas A&M continuing in puzzling spiral under suddenly suspect coach Mike Elko.

Here’s the SEC Stock Report:

Stock Soaring

Georgia, on the strength of Smart, quarterback Gunner Stockton and a relentless defense.

Stockton’s steadiness — and coordinator Mike Bobo deserves credit — is propelling an offense that features a powerful line and budding — though not yet dynamic — playmakers like London Humphreys, Jaden Reddell, Talyn Taylor and Dwight Phillips Jr.

UGA’s championship hopes will depend on Stockton -- who was 9-of-10 passing for 104 yards on third downs -- and the continued offensive line cohesion and development of budding skill players.

The Bulldogs’ defense, led by Chris Cole and KJ Bolden, is already there, good enough to win a title if the offense can continue to put up a moderate number points and not turn the ball over.

Missouri

Coach Eli Drinkwitz has wiped the good-guy smile off his face and approached this season with a chip-on-the-shoulder attitude that has served him well with Ole Miss transfer QB Austin Simmons pulling the trigger at quarterback.

The Tigers game at Ole Miss has College Football Playoff field implications for both programs.

Ole Miss

The Rebels appear to be back on a roll after their shocking loss to Florida two Saturdays ago, the bye week having served them well as they pounded a mid-tier Vanderbilt team 52-17.

Trinidad Chambliss is more dangerous than ever with Kewan Lacy back in the fold.

Kentucky

The Wildcats did it again, but beating a Top 10 LSU in overtime with a 2-point conversion certainly moved the needle more than topping South Carolina in the same fashion — with the same 35-34 score — the Saturday before.

The Wildcats, who at No. 15 are ranked higher in the AP Top 25 poll than they have been since the 2022 season, have a showdown at Oklahoma on Saturday.

Stock Down

Florida

The hype surrounding Gators coach Jon Sumrall has cooled considerably after a 45-17 drubbing at Missouri on Oct. 3 and a shocking 38-19 home loss to South Carolina program that was fading.

Florida has dropped from No. 8 in the AP rankings out of the rankings entirely as it heads to play at No. 7 Texas.

Texas A&M

The Aggies are reeling after losing three of their last four games, falling 27-6 at Missouri to all but get eliminated from the CFP contention.

Mike Elko called out the TexAgs fan community after the loss - never a good sign for a struggling coach.