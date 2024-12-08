The Georgia football defense proved a roadblock for Texas’ self-anointed “All Gas, No Brakes” offensive attack in the SEC Championship Game.

UGA cornerback Daylen Everette was named the SEC Championship Game MVP after the Bulldogs turned back Texas by a 22-19 count in overtime on Saturday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Everette had two interceptions, two tackles, a pass break-up and a quarterback hurry for the determined UGA defense.

“It means a lot, but I can’t do it without them, I appreciate all my teammates, Coach Kirby (Smart) and (secondary) coach Donte (Williams),” Everette said after receiving the award at the trophy stand on the field.

“I’m excited, I’m looking forward to (the Sugar Bowl), we worked hard to get here, we’re going to keep working hard.”

Georgia will next play at 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl against a yet-to-be-determined opponent in the 12-team College Football Playoffs.

The Longhorns, meanwhile, will play a first-round elimination game on Dec. 20 or Dec. 21 — likely in Austin — against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, a preseason Heisman Trophy favorite, was 27-of-46 passing for 358 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Everette was responsible for both interceptions on a Georgia defense that held the Longhorns to just one touchdown and three field goals in regulation after Texas drove into UGA territory on seven of its 10 drives.

Everette ended the Longhorns’ opening drive with an interception at the Georgia 38-yard line, setting the tone for a defensive battle.

UGA was leading 16-13 when Everette came up big again, making yet another interception at the Texas 28-yard line with 3:36 left to put the Bulldogs in position to extend their lead.

Stockton was intercepted three plays later, but valuable seconds ticked off the clock, leaving Ewers and the Longhorns with little time to drive the field as they would need to use up timeouts to set up the game-tying field goal.

Texas out-gained Georgia 389 yards to 277 in the game, but the Bulldogs’ offense and defense came to life in the second half.

Georgia out-gained the Longhorns 223 to 129 yards in the second half.