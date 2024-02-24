ATHENS — Dell McGee’s exit from Georgia is now official, as Georgia State announced McGee as the program’s head coach on Friday evening.

McGee thanked Georgia coach Kirby Smart in his official statement.

“I’ve spent 20-plus years coaching in Georgia. As a native of this state, this opportunity to develop student-athletes here has always been the blessing I knew I was preparing for,” McGee said in a statement released by Georgia State. “I am forever grateful for Coach Smart and the University of Georgia for supporting me in my dream of being of a college head coach,” he continued. “Georgia State is primed for success. As a premiere institution in the best city in America, I can’t wait to lead the football program as we compete for championships.”

McGee was hired to replace Shawn Elliott, who had left to become the tight ends coach at South Carolina.

Prior to becoming the head coach at Georgia State, McGee had been Georgia’s running backs coach for the previous eight seasons.

McGee first came to Georgia ahead of the 2016 season. He was the last remaining offensive assistant from Smart’s first coaching staff at Georgia.

Be it Nick Chubb, Zamir White, James Cook, D’Andre Swift and Sony Michel, McGee has been able to consistently recruit and develop elite running backs in his time at Georgia.

Six running backs that have played for McGee have been drafted and that number could move to eight in the event that Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards are selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

As for replacing McGee, expect Georgia to be very aggressive in that aspect. The Bulldogs can add on a running game coordinator title. McGee made $850,000 this past season at Georgia.

McGee was a key recruiter for Georgia, as he had strong ties to the state of Georgia. That in part explains why he is now the head coach at Georgia State.

Georgia does have a talented running back room for the 2024 season. The Bulldogs went out and landed Florida transfer Trevor Etienne. McGee also signed three running backs in the 2024 recruiting cycle, including 4-star prospect Nate Frazier.

The Bulldogs also return Branson Robinson, Andrew Paul and Roderick Robinson as well.

Georgia will have had to replace four assistant coaches this offseason. Fran Brown left to become the head coach at Syracuse and was replaced as the defensive backs coach by Donte Williams. Will Muschamp moved into an analyst role, with Travaris Robinson becoming Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

In addition to an opening at running backs, Georgia is looking for a wide receivers coach. Bryan McClendon, who was also a candidate for the Georgia State job, is now the wide receivers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bulldogs are expected to begin spring practice in mid-March, with G-Day set for April 13.