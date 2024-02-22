Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay provided an update on former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett when speaking to reporters on Thursday in a video conference call.

Bennett has been away with the team since September and was on the NFL’s non-football injury/illness for much of the season. He did not play a snap for the Rams in his rookie season.

McVay said the team would connect with Bennett “at the appropriate time,” according to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

“And you figure out, ‘All right, where are you at,’” McVay said. “And is this something we feel like is best for him and our football team to bring him back into this ecosystem?”

The Rams took Bennett in the fourth round after a stellar career at Georgia that saw him win back-to-back national championships for the Bulldogs. Los Angeles went 10-7 this past season, as its season came to an end with a loss to the Detroit Lions in the first round of the playoffs. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, also a former a Georgia Bulldog, had a stellar year for the Rams.

In his senior season at Georgia, Bennett threw for a school-record 4,127 yards. He added 27 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns. Bennett was a Heisman Trophy finalist, the first since 1992 for Georgia. Bennett came in fourth in voting, though he did take home the Burlsworth Award.

Bennett was one of 10 Georgia draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, as the Rams took him with the No. 128 pick in the draft.

Bennett’s younger brother, Luke, is a wide receiver at Georgia. He had his first career catch in the team’s win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

At Georgia, Bennett was replaced by Carson Beck, who played well in his first season at Georgia. Beck threw for 3,941 yards and set a school record for completion percentage.

The Bulldogs went 13-1 but instead of joining Bennett in the NFL, Beck elected to return to Georgia for another season.

Georgia will send 11 players to the NFL combine, which is set to begin next week in Indianapolis. The Bulldogs had five players play in the Super Bowl, the second-most of any team.