One of Clemson’s top defensive players is no longer a part of the 2021 team, as senior cornerback Derion Kendrick has been dismissed from the team, according to a report from Matt Connolly of The State.

Kendrick missed multiple games during the 2020 season for Clemson due to disciplinary reasons.

The former 5-star recruit had started at cornerback for the previous two seasons for the Tigers. He was named Second Team All-ACC in 2019 and First Team All-ACC in 2020. In eight games this past season, Kendrick had 20 tackles, six pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Clemson is set to open the 2021 season against Georgia. With Kendrick no longer on the team, the Tigers will turn to the likes of Mario Goodrich, Andrew Booth and Sheridan Jone at the cornerback position. That group will have to find a way to slow down George Pickens, Kearis Jackson, Jermaine Burton and the rest of Georgia’s wide receivers.

The Tigers began spring practice last week. Head coach Dabo Swinney is set to meet with reporters on Monday.

Even with the loss of Kendrick, Clemson’s defense should still be stout. The Tigers return every other starter from their 2020 defense, including big-time names such as Bryan Breese and Myles Murphy.

It should be noted that Georgia itself does have a need at the cornerback position. Kendrick bypassed the opportunity to enter the 2021 NFL Draft in order to boost his draft stock. This recent development though no doubt hurts his future prospects.

