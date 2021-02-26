How Georgia 2022 recruiting commits, targets were impacted by latest ranking updates

Both 247Sports and Rivals provided major updates to their respective 2022 rankings. A number of Georgia commits and targets saw massive movement, as the recruiting services continue to get a better idea of how some of these players might play at the next level.

No Georgia commit got a bigger ratings bump than defensive tackle Bear Alexander. The Texas product shot up from the No. 148 spot all the way to now being the No. 86 overall player. And Alexander might not be done yet, as Rivals ranks him as the No. 4 overall prospect in the country.

Quarterback commit Gunner Stockton is now Georgia’s highest-rated commitment, as he moves up to being the No. 20 overall player after a stellar junior season. Since the last major rankings update to the 2022 class, Stockton flipped his commitment from South Carolina to Georgia.

Among Georgia’s top targets, several prospects saw triple-digit movement, with running back Branson Robinson and tight end Oscar Delp both moving way up to being the No. 102 and No. 76 overall players in the class.

Below you can find the overall ranking for all eight of Georgia’s commitments, as well as their position ranking and where they rank among their respective top players in the state.

*All rankings are via the 247Sports Composite rankings:

Where 2022 Georgia football commits rank after latest ranking updates

Gunner Stockton, quarterback: No. 20 overall player, up from No. 28. No. 1 dual-threat quarterback, No. 2 player in Georgia

Deyon Bouie, athlete (will play cornerback): No. 26 overall player, down from No. 25. No. 3 athlete, No. 3 player in Georgia

Tyre West, strongside defensive end: No. 58 overall player, down from No. 48. No. 5 strongside defensive end, No. 6 player in Georgia

Bear Alexander, defensive tackle: No. 86 overall player, up from No. 148. No. 8 defensive tackle, No. 17 player in Texas

Marquis Groves-Killebrew, cornerback: No. 96 overall player, down from No. 92. No. 12 cornerback, No. 10 player in Georgia

CJ Washington, inside linebacker: No. 143 overall player, down from No. 109. No. 6 inside linebacker, No. 15 player in Georgia

Darris Smith, weakside defensive end: No. 298 overall player. No. 14 weakside defensive end, No. 30 player in Georgia

Donovan Westmoreland, outside linebacker: No. 432 overall player. No. 33 outside linebacker, No. 40 player in Georgia

Where 2022 Georgia football targets rank after latest ranking updates

*Using Jeff Sentell’s top targets from this week’s Before The Hedges

Malaki Starks, athlete (will safety): No. 29 overall player, down from No. 27. No. 4 athlete, No. 4 player in Georgia

Mykel Williams, defensive tackle: No. 42 overall player, staying at No. 42. No. 6 defensive tackle, No. 5 player in Georgia

Branson Robinson, running back: No. 102 overall player, up from No. 413. No. 7 running back, No. 2 player in Mississippi

Kojo Antwi, wide receiver: No. 94 overall player, up from No. 162. No. 13 wide receiver, No. 11 player in Georgia

Jalon Walker, outside linebacker: No. 50 overall player, down from No. 45, No. 4 outside linebacker, No. 2 player in North Carolina

Emmanuel Henderson, running back: No. 28 overall player, down from No. 23. No. 2 running back, No. 2 player in Alabama

Daniel Martin, outside linebacker: No. 103 overall player, down from No. 86. No. 13 outside linebacker, No. 7 player in Georgia

Jeremiah Alexander, weakside defensive end: No. 12 overall player, staying at No. 12. No. 1 weakside defensive end, No. 1 player in Alabama

Tre’quon Fegans, cornerback: No. 75 overall player, up from No. 77. No. 9 cornerback, No. 5 player in Alabama

Oscar Delp, tight end: No. 76 overall player, up from No. 230. No. 1 tight end, No. 7 player in Georgia

Brenen Thompson, athlete (will play wide receiver): No. 73 overall player, down from No. 59. No. 8 athlete, No. 13 player in Texas

Christen Miller, defensive tackle: No. 164 overall player, down from No. 159. No. 11 defensive tackle, No. 18 player in Georgia

De’Nylon Morrissette, wide receiver: No. 223 overall player, down from No. 219, No. 29 wide receiver, No. 23 player in Georgia

Kamari Wilson, safety: No. 25 overall player, down from No. 21. No. 1 safety, No. 5 player in Florida

Jordan James, running back: No. 178 overall player, down from No. 173. No. 17 running back, No. 3 player in Tennessee

Georgia currently has the No. 3 recruiting class in the country for the 2022 recruiting class. Based on average recruit ranking, only Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas have a higher rating.

A number of the top targets, such as Williams, Henderson and Miller will be announcing their commitments in the coming weeks.

