ATHENS — New details have emerged following the Friday arrests of Georgia offensive lineman Dontrell Glover and running back Bo Walker for misdemeanor charges of theft by taking.

According to a police report obtained by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, the incident took place at a Walmart on Lexington Rd. in Athens, Georgia just prior to 4:30 p.m. ET.

The police report alleges that an employee spotted Walker and Glover walking out of the store with paper towels, paper plates and Febreeze products without having paid for the items.

Walker and Glover initially refused to enter the store before one, who was not identified, attempted to enter the store and leave through a different entrance. Eventually, both elected to remain in the store. An officer arrived on scene, where Glover and Walker were both detained in handcuffs in the store.

Per the report, Walker and Glover told the officer they had not intended to steal the merchandise and that they had lost track of what items had been scanned. Walmart loss prevention calculated that the paper towels, plates and Febreeze products totaled approximately $100 and that the store would be pressing charges for theft by shoplifting.

A different Walmart employee informed Walker and Glover that they are barred from the specific Walmart for two years for the incident. Walker and Glover were transported to the Clarke County Jail without incident.

Walker was booked at 5:30 p.m. ET on Friday, while Glover was booked at 5:55 p.m. ET. Both were released on bond of $1,500 each shortly before 8 p.m. ET on Friday night.

Georgia provided a statement regarding the arrest on Friday.

“We were informed of the charges and are currently in the process of gathering additional information.” Georgia deputy athletic director Steven Drummond said in a statement. “This is a pending legal matter and we will not have further comment at this time.”

Both are freshmen on this year‘s team. Glover is from Fairburn, Georgia, and has started 11 games for the Bulldogs at right guard this season. Glover was named to the SEC’s All-Freshman team on Thursday.

Walker is a running back from Ellenwood, Georgia. He rushed for 100 yards on 22 carries in his freshman season. He scored three touchdowns in Georgia’s win over Charlotte.

Walker is currently sidelined following jaw surgery.

Georgia’s next game is set for Jan. 1, where the Bulldogs will face the winner of Ole Miss-Tulane. The game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff.