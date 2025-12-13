Georgia football players Dontrell Glover and Bo Walker were arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting, a misdemeanor, on Friday, according to the Athens Clarke County jail log. The Athens Clarke County police were the arresting agency.

Walker was booked at 5:30 p.m. ET on Friday, while Glover was booked at 5:55 p.m. ET. As of publish time, Walker and Glover were both still held in jail, with bond for both set at $1,500.

DawgNation has requested comment from the University of Georgia on the matter.

Both are freshmen on this year‘s team. Glover is from Fairburn, Georgia, and has started 11 games for the Bulldogs at right guard this season. Glover was named to the SEC’s All-Freshman team on Thursday.

Walker is a running back from Ellenwood, Georgia. He rushed for 100 yards on 22 carries in his freshman season. He scored three touchdowns in Georgia’s win over Charlotte.

Walker is currently sidelined following jaw surgery. He suffered the injury in a car accident after Georgia’s win over Georgia Tech.

Georgia’s next game is set for Jan. 1, where the Bulldogs will face the winner of Ole Miss-Tulane. The game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff.