ATHENS — One of the big reasons for Georgia’s late-season surge has been the play of its freshmen class.

That group was well represented on this year’s SEC’s All-Freshman Team, which was released on Thursday. Running back Chauncey Bowens, offensive lineman Dontrell Glover and defensive linemen Elijah Griffin were Georgia’s three selections. Alabama and Tennessee each had four players represented on this season’s team.

Georgia signed the No. 2-ranked recruiting class for the 2025 signing cycle. For some, it’s no surprise to see them come in and contribute right away.

Griffin was the No. 1-ranked defensive player in the country. He quickly became a key defensive lineman for the Bulldogs. He’s played in all 13 games for Georgia thus far, finishing with 18 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks on the year.

Glover started 11 games for the Bulldogs this year. Even as the offensive line has rotated through combinations this season, Glover has been a mainstay for the Bulldogs.

Running back Chauncey Bowens made the team as a redshirt freshman. He rushed for 516 yards on 98 carries this season. His numbers likely would’ve been even greater had he not suffered a late-season leg injury.

Even several freshmen who didn’t make the cut have found ways to be impactful players for the Bulldogs this season. Zayden Walker has emerged as a third-down weapon, notching sacks in wins over Texas and Alabama. Defensive back Rasean Dinkins made his first career start in the SEC championship win over Alabama.

Redshirt freshman defensive back Ellis Robinson also merits mention for the Bulldogs. Robinson surprisingly did not make the All-Freshman squad despite being tied for the SEC lead in interceptions with four.

On the offensive side of the ball, Elyiss Williams has made consistent contributions at tight end. Wide receivers Talyn Taylor, CJ Wiley and Landon Roldan have gained more playing time over the season as well.

Juan Gaston has become a key fixture on the offensive line as well this season for the Bulldogs.

“We have freshmen that I now think of as sophomores. They came in the spring,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after Georgia won the SEC championship. “They’ve literally been here a full year, but it feels like they’re sophomores.”

Georgia’s group of freshmen still potentially has a few more games this season, as the Bulldogs find themselves in the College Football Playoff. Georgia returns to the field on Jan. 1 when it faces the winner of Ole Miss-Tulane in the Sugar Bowl.

You can see the full SEC All-Freshman team below.

2025 SEC All-Freshman team