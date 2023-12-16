clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.
ArticleArticle Latest Football
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Former Michigan star trolls Georgia, says Wolverines have ‘nothing to …
ATHENS — Former Michigan star and first-round NFL Draft pick Taylor Lewan says Wolverines fans have “got nothing to worry about” in the Rose Bowl.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football 2024 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer portal, NFL …
The Georgia roster and coaching staff has begun to take shape for the 2024 season. Below you can find live updates on the latest transfer portal, NFL draft and coaching …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Carson Beck: Closer look into Georgia quarterback’s pending decision
ATHENS — ESPN provided the latest indication that Carson Beck may be coming back for another season at Georgia via an omission from a recent paysite NFL Draft ranking of …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia cornerback AJ Harris to enter transfer portal
Another Bulldog has gone into the transfer portal, with freshman cornerback AJ Harris becoming the 16th Georgia Bulldog to do so.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon expected to return to UGA for senior season
Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon has made his future plans known, as Mondon will be returning to Georgia for his senior season according to a report from Pete Nakos of On3.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Former Michigan star trolls Georgia, says Wolverines have ‘nothing to …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Carson Beck: Closer look into Georgia quarterback’s pending decision

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football 2024 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Sentell’s Intel: The Ryan Puglisi stories DawgNation needs to know …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia championship quarterback says ‘Carson (Beck) come on back’

Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.