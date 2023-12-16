ATHENS — ESPN provided the latest indication that Carson Beck is coming back for another season at Georgia via an omission from recent NFL Draft rankings.

Beck is expected to announce his decision soon; the Bulldogs begin formal Orange Bowl practices next week, prepping for their showdown with undefeated Florida State.

Coach Kirby Smart, who has won six consecutive bowl games and 19 straight games when his team has more than a week to prepare, has been clear on bowl policies.

“Hey, you’re either in or you’re out, man, it’s that simple,” Smart said, referencing a shift in philosophy that occurred after a 28-21 loss to Texas in the 2019 Sugar Bowl.

“We’re going to practice this many times, (and) you’re going to buy into it or not … if you’re wondering or trying to decide, then you probably don’t need to.”

Smoke signals

Beck has reportedly attended team workouts while wrestling with the decision of whether or not to declare himself eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Kiper had Beck ranked No. 7 among QBs as recently as last week, while Saturday Down South reported at least two NFL scouts project Beck as a first-round pick.

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy indicated in a November On3 interview that the only reason Beck hadn’t received an invite to his NFL-coached all-star game was that UGA was working to keep Beck on its roster.

DawgNation learned from a source in the UGA football community that Beck was seeking a package (NIL/collective) worth upwards of $4 million.

DawgNation has also reported financial considerations are just one facet of Beck’s decision making, and might not even be the main one.

Wild behind the scenes

“People have no idea what is going on behind the scenes, it’s wild,” a Division I head coach told DawgNation. “It’s nothing for schools to have people set up and direct millions” of NIL dollars to student-athletes of their choosing in their programs.

The periodically updated On3 NIL 100 lists Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders as having an NIL valuation of $4 million — second in the college ranks only to USC basketball player Ronny James ($5.9 million).

The SDS story reports Beck’s compensation package would need to be on par or compare favorably to his projected first-year NFL salary.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, the fourth quarterback selected in the 2023 NFL Draft (No. 33 overall pick, second round), received a $3.9 million signing bonus with $8.7 million of his $9.5 million four-year deal guaranteed.

UGA, Beck mum on negotiations

To be clear, there has been no public comments or statements from any UGA football coaches — nor Beck, or any of his direct associates — on the negotiations or conditions involved with the quarterback’s possible return to Georgia.

This new normal will take some time for fans to become accustomed to, and even other collegiate-based media sites, clearly yet to recognize the value of an elite talent like Beck in the currently uncapped and unrestricted free-agent marketplace.

The anticipation of collegiate bowl trips has been replaced by the constant churn of anxiety and disappointment as popular and promising players abandon the school they signed with via the transfer portal.

It’s a letdown for many, particularly those who dutifully spend hundreds of dollars to follow recruiting closely on pay sites, along with boosters who donate thousands -- and sometimes millions -- to the cause of bringing players into their alma mater.

Smart is not expected to address any internal player negotiations when the team returns for practice next week.

The negotiations are not of public record, and the eighth-year Georgia head coach is no different than any others in his profession -- most often mum on internal team matters.

Smart talks free agency

Smart is recognized as the king of roster management, having led the Bulldogs to unprecedented back-to-back CFP championships amid the most challenging culture in college football history.

The Georgia head coach made it clear things are not slowing down when it comes to the challenges of modern day NIL dealings and player negotiations.

“It’s unfortunate to me that it’s picking up pace, (and) I think this year will be a record-breaking year because the attention, the opportunity.” Smart said. “The seeking out the monetary side of it is going to become a really norm.”

Smart acknowledged “people have free agency in college, they make choices and decisions that fit what they need to do or what they think they need to do for their career.”

Beck, meanwhile, has become a focal point among the elite collegiate quarterbacks who have yet to declare their intentions for 2024 or have entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Some take the position that Beck could set the new market value and dominoes will fall once he decides on his future.

But the well-sourced Kiper omitting Beck from his Top 10 NFL QB list — along with the lack of a Senior Bowl invite at this late date — would seem to foreshadow a return.

Beck, an electric-armed quarterback with the ability to solve Rubik’s Cube in under a minute, could be one click away from locking his future into place.