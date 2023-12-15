Another Bulldog has gone into the transfer portal, with freshman cornerback AJ Harris becoming the 16th Georgia Bulldog to do so.

Harris arrived at Georgia with great expectations, as he was the No. 39 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class and Georgia’s top-ranked defensive back signee. Harris enrolled early at Georgia but was one of three cornerback signees in the 2023 recruiting class. The Bulldogs also brought in Chris Peal and Daniel Harris, with the latter seeming to pass AJ Harris on the depth chart.

Former Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown was a big reason Georgia was able to land Harris out of Phenix City, Ala. Brown took the Syracuse job earlier this offseason and has already brought one former Bulldog with him, as Jackson Meeks previously announced he would be transferring to Syracuse.

Georgia has not yet hired a replacement for Brown.

Harris played in 7 games this season for the Bulldogs, but did not play after Georgia’s win over Florida on Oct. 28. Harris had eight tackles on the season.

Georgia has now seen two cornerbacks enter the transfer portal since it first opened on Dec. 4, with Nyland Green being the other. Green is set to visit North Carolina. Georgia is awaiting an NFL draft decision from junior Kamari Lassiter, who is seen as a potential top-50 pick.

The Bulldogs do have three cornerbacks signed for the 2024 recruiting cycle, including 5-star prospect Ellis Robinson. He is the No. 1 ranked cornerback in the country and the top-ranked commit in Georgia’s class. DeMello Jones and Ondre Evans are also highly touted commits.

Georgia has now seen more players enter the transfer portal this season than it did last year, when it was coming off a national championship.

Harris is the second member of the 2023 signing class to transfer out of the program, as wide receiver Yazeed Haynes has also done so.

The Bulldogs have not yet added anyone from the transfer portal, but cornerback is not believed to be one of the positions Georgia is looking at. Wide receiver, running back and defensive line appear to be the areas of concern.

Head coach Kirby Smart had expected some roster attrition prior to Georgia’s game against Florida State. The Bulldogs and Seminoles will meet on Dec. 30, with ESPN broadcasting the game.

“I think of all the ballgames we could be in outside the Playoffs, this is where our kids would love to be,” Smart said. “This part is good. Yeah, really high-character team, a bunch of fun guys to coach. The guys that want to play in it, they’re going to continue with us, they’re going to enjoy that. We’ll have guys go into the portal, guys looking for their future, it’s bright for them maybe at other places. That’s what the portal is for.”

Georgia football players in transfer portal