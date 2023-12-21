The contract details for Georgia defensive backs coach Donte Williams have been released, as the defensive backs coach will make $825,000 per an open records request.

Williams spent the past four seasons at USC, working as the defensive backs coach. His salary for the Trojans was not known as USC is a private institution.

Georgia hired Williams to replace Fran Brown, who is now the head coach at Syracuse. Brown made $757,000 last year for the Bulldogs.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke about why Williams was hired to replace Brown on Wednesday.

“We then went out and looked for what we needed, really said, ‘We want somebody that can develop and teach corner play,’ because Coach Muschamp and I work hard with the safeties,” Smart said. “And we wanted somebody that could form relationships like Fran. Fran was a very relationship driven person. He spent a lot of time communicating with kids, not just KJ but a lot of kids. He formed solid relationships and we wanted somebody that could do those same things. Donte has proven he can do that, and he’s a really good football coach.”

Georgia signed four defensive backs on Wednesday as a part of the 2024 signing cycle. KJ Bolden will play safety for Georgia, while Ellis Robinson, DeMello Jones and Ondre Evans will be corners for Georgia. All four are early enrollees for Georgia and will get to work with Williams this spring.

Williams will have to potentially replace Kamari Lassiter, should he enter the NFL draft. Georgia is expecting to bring back Daylen Everette, Julian Humphrey, Daniel Harris and Chris Peal at the position. Nyland Green and AJ Harris entered the transfer portal after Brown’s departure. Brown had been the defensive backs coach for the past two seasons at Georgia.

Georgia will conclude the 2023 season against Floria State on Dec. 30 in the Orange Bowl.