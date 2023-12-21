clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Georgia football winners and losers from the 2024 recruiting cycle
Winner: The No. 1
Connor Riley
Social media has a lot to say about Georgia quarterback position after …
Normally, social media is not a fun place to be when your team loses a 5-star quarterback.
Connor Riley
Where things stand with the 2024 Georgia football roster entering early …
You’d be forgiven if you found it hard to keep up with the comings and goings of the Georgia roster since the loss to Alabama. There’s been quite a bit of turnover, with …
Connor Riley
What the first week of the transfer portal tells us about the 2024 Georgia …
The transfer portal has only officially been open for a week, but you’d be forgiven for thinking it had been open longer. After just one week, Georgia saw 12 players from the …
Connor Riley
Schedule release, Brock Vandagriff transfer makes 2024 Georgia-Kentucky …
There are certainly bigger games on the Georgia football schedule in 2024. The full slate of games, with dates this time, was revealed on Wednesday.
Connor Riley
KJ Bolden: Why the 5-star safety chose ‘less money’ on the table to …

Jeff Sentell
Everything Kirby Smart said about Georgia football 2024 recruiting …

Connor Riley
Kirby Smart: Georgia might add another quarterback in signing class

Mike Griffith
Connected Georgia brings fire to Orange Bowl prep, aims to ‘finish …

Mike Griffith
Social media reacts to Georgia football flipping KJ Bolden, picking …

Connor Riley
