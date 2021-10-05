Former Georgia QB D’Wan Mathis ties Temple record in win over Memphis

Mathis, a former Bulldogs’ fan-favorite who overcame emergency brain surgery during his two-year tenure in Athens, completed 35 of 49 passes (to 11 different receivers) for 322 yards and 3 touchdowns in his third start of the season after overcoming an ankle injury suffered in the opener.

ATHENS — Former Georgia quarterback D’Wan Mathis had his breakout game at Temple last weekend in record-setting fashion as the Owls rallied for a 34-31 win over Memphis.

Center Trey Hill’s errant snaps and young receivers running the wrong routes didn’t help Mathis, who was subsequently replaced in the second quarter.

Mathis’ only other extensive playing time came against Florida after starter Stetson Bennett suffered a shoulder injury. Mathis was unable to pull off the victory over the Gators, opportunity slipping through UGA’s hands when a well-throw deep ball went through the arms of an open Demetris Robertson in the second half.

Mathis, who will have three years of eligibility left after this season, leads Temple into Cincinnati to face the No. 5-ranked Bearcats at 7 p.m. on Friday night (TV: ESPN).

Cincinnati, coming off a 24-13 win at Notre Dame, has suffered only one loss the past two seasons, falling 24-21 to Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Cade Mays honored

Former Georgia Swiss Army Knife offensive lineman Cade Mays was honored as the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week last weekend.

Mays, who played two years at UGA and was utilized at all five offensive line positions, transferred back to his home state after the 2019 seasonto play for Tennessee and be teammates with his brother, Cooper.