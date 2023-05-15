WATCH: Instant reactions as 5-star quarterback Dylan Raiola commits to Georgia

Kirby Smart and Georgia just won back-to-back national championships. And with the addition of 5-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, Georgia has made it clear it isn’t slowing down.

Raiola announced his commitment to Georgia on Monday afternoon. He is the No. 1 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 1 ranked quarterback as well. Raiola is from Phoenix and is listed at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds