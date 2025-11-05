clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.
ArticleArticle Latest Football
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart on initial College Football Playoff rankings: ‘It’s in our …
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart chuckled when asked about what the first set of College Football Playoff rankings indicate about how the new selection committee is …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart encouraged by Georgia’s freshman WRs as injuries create …
ATHENS — Things have gone very differently in Georgia’s wide receiver room this year.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Malaki Starks gets first NFL interception, fellow 1st-round UGA pick out …
Former Georgia star and Baltimore rookie Malaki Starks recored his first NFL interception for the Ravens in their 28-6 win over Miami.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia’s College Football Playoff path could prove peachy
ATHENS — There’s an outside chance a Georgia College Football Playoff run could look “peachy,” depending on how things shake out.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Why Gunner Stockton is at heart of Georgia’s College Football Playoff …
ATHENS — Gunner Stockton is on the minds of the College Football Playoff selection committee, as chairman Mack Rhoades acknowledged on Tuesday night.
Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment