1 minute ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
1 hour ago
Kirby Smart on initial College Football Playoff rankings: ‘It’s in our …
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart chuckled when asked about what the first set of College Football Playoff rankings indicate about how the new selection committee is …
Mike Griffith
3 hours ago
Kirby Smart encouraged by Georgia’s freshman WRs as injuries create …
ATHENS — Things have gone very differently in Georgia’s wide receiver room this year.
Connor Riley
5 hours ago
Malaki Starks gets first NFL interception, fellow 1st-round UGA pick out …
Former Georgia star and Baltimore rookie Malaki Starks recored his first NFL interception for the Ravens in their 28-6 win over Miami.
Mike Griffith
5 hours ago
Georgia’s College Football Playoff path could prove peachy
ATHENS — There’s an outside chance a Georgia College Football Playoff run could look “peachy,” depending on how things shake out.
Mike Griffith
8 hours ago
Why Gunner Stockton is at heart of Georgia’s College Football Playoff …
ATHENS — Gunner Stockton is on the minds of the College Football Playoff selection committee, as chairman Mack Rhoades acknowledged on Tuesday night.
Mike Griffith
