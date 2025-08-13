clock icon
31 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
31 minutes ago
If Ellis Robinson is going to break out in 2025, here is what Kirby Smart …
ATHENS — Fellow defensive back Joenel Aguero has a lot of confidence in redshirt freshman defensive back Ellis Robinson.
Connor Riley
2 hours ago
Kirby Smart qualifies Georgia’s ‘good’ scrimmage, takes aim at tight end …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart is a tough critic, but that’s what comes with the territory when you’ve created a monster of expectations that need to be fed.
Mike Griffith
14 hours ago
Kirby Smart reveals plans for rising Georgia football defensive star Chris …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart makes it a point to get his best players on the field, and sophomore linebacker Chris Cole is intent on making himself an easy decision for the head …
Mike Griffith
15 hours ago
Everything Kirby Smart said about first Georgia football scrimmage
ATHENS — Georgia football held its first scrimmage of the fall this past Saturday.
Connor Riley
17 hours ago
Where things stand with the Georgia QBs following first scrimmage
ATHENS — Unlike Ty Simpson at Alabama, Gunner Stockton isn’t likely to be publicly named as the team’s starting quarterback.
Connor Riley
