1 minute ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
1 hour ago
Watch DawgNation Postgame Show reaction to UGA’s close win over rival …
Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show. Join host Brandon Adams as he breaks …
Brandon Adams
2 hours ago
Lane Kiffin coaching circus takes center stage, David Pollack weighs in
ATHENS — Lane Kiffin’s coaching circus is running full tilt on the final Saturday of the college football season, and it could be coming to a stadium near you soon.
Mike Griffith
4 hours ago
Georgia defense scores style points by stopping Haynes King
ATHENS — Anyone who suggests Georgia didn’t score any style points beating Georgia Tech wasn’t watching the play of Kirby Smart’s defense.
Mike Griffith
4 hours ago
Georgia rematch game on tap in SEC title game: Alabama or Ole Miss?
ATHENS — Georgia will be playing in the SEC championship game in a rematch, but the Bulldogs don’t yet know which team they’ll be facing again this season — Alabama or Ole …
Mike Griffith
6 hours ago
Gunner Stockton shoulders blame for offensive issues against Georgia Tech
ATLANTA — There were four Georgia players at the podium, and they were unsure of how to answer a question about whether they would rather have next week off or if it wanted …
Connor Riley
