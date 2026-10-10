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By Hunter DeLauder, Sports Intern
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Of ESPN College GameDay crew, only one picks Georgia over Alabama
No. 2 Georgia and No. 6 Alabama collide in the game of the week from Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET
Hunter DeLauder
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Georgia at Alabama football weather update; ticket prices fall
The SEC showdown between Georgia and Alabama could experience some weather effects, but not as drastic as some feared when Hurricane Isaias was racing toward the Gulf Coast.
Mike Griffith
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Nick Saban says ‘The Tide will dominate’ against Georgia
Nick Saban left no doubt about his thoughts on the Georgia-Alabama game during his appearance on College GameDay.
Mike Griffith
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The DawgNation staff’s favorite moments from Georgia-Bama rivalry
With No. 2 Georgia nearing its showdown with No. 6 Alabama on Saturday, the DawgNation team answered a simple question for this week’s installment of Feature Friday in the …
Sarah Spencer
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Alabama adds offensive twist to throw Georgia defense off game
Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said he knows what he’s up against with the Georgia defense.
Mike Griffith
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