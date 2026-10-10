The SEC showdown between Georgia and Alabama could experience some weather effects, but not as drastic as some feared when Hurricane Isaias was racing toward the Gulf Coast.

The AccuWeather forecast for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff (TV: ABC) between the teams at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, calls for temperatures in the mid-60s with cloudy skies and a 20-25 percent chance of rain and winds between 7 to 16 miles per hour.

That said, there’s a possibility wind gusts could affect the passing game plans of Georgia and Alabama, which rank No. 1 and No. 2 in the nation in scoring, the Bulldogs at 51.4 points per game, the Tide averaging 49.6 points per game.

Georgia’s Gunner Stockton ranks third in the nation with 75.5% completion rate, while Alabama’s Keelon Russell is 14th in the country, completing 71.2% of his passes.

Isaias has dissipated to a post-tropical cyclone since making landfall as a Category 2 hurricane over Destin, Florida, at 9:30 p.m. on Friday with sustained wind speeds of more than 105 mph.

Radar indicates the front has moved out of Alabama, leaving behind a remnant of rain.

Tuscaloosa County, which was among the 40 counties in Alabama include in a state of emergency declared on Wednesday as authorities prepared for the worst, remains under a wind advisory that’s in effect until 8 p.m (eastern) on Saturday.

The rainfall isn’t expected to have much, if any, effect on the game as Bryant-Denny Stadium installed a vacuum-assisted drainage system in 2023.

The SubAir system is notably the same as the one at Augusta National Gulf Club.

Alabama state-of-the-art drainage system that’s also used at August National.

The threat of inclement weather led many, including President Donald Trump, to cancel their plans to attend the game.

The tickets for sale on the secondary market are much lower than expected. The lowest-priced tickets on Ticketmaster could be had for $133.34 each.