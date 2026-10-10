No. 2 Georgia takes on No. 6 Alabama in a Week 6 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game online.

Georgia beat Vanderbilt 38-14 in its last game to move to 5-0 and 3-0 in SEC play this season. Georgia has not won in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, since 2007, though the Bulldogs did beat Alabama 28-7 in last season’s SEC championship game.

To introduce myself, this is Sarah Spencer (I cover Georgia and write our DawgNation newsletter). Feel free to join the comment section below to share your thoughts on the Bulldogs!

Georgia football live updates, analysis, score for Week 6 Alabama matchup

3 p.m. ET update: Ahead of kickoff tonight, here’s a couple stories to keep you up-to-date.

First, from my coworker Mike Griffith: The SEC showdown between Georgia and Alabama could experience some weather effects, but not as drastic as some feared when Hurricane Isaias was racing toward the Gulf Coast.

The AccuWeather forecast for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff (TV: ABC) between the teams at Bryant-Denny Stadium calls for temperatures in the mid-60s with cloudy skies and a 20-25 percent chance of rain and winds between seven to 16 miles per hour.

Second, of ESPN’s College GameDay crew, only one picks Georgia over Alabama. Read Hunter DeLauder’s story here.

Also of note, it appears the UGA Redcoat Band did not make the trip to Tuscaloosa, posting this message to its Instagram story: “Out of an abundance of caution, the Derbies Pep Band will not be in attendance at today’s game. This decision follows extensive communication and collaboration over several days with UGA Athletics, UGA administration and emergency personnel, and our travel partners.

We appreciate their partnership in prioritizing the safety of our students and staff. We’ll still be cheering just as loudly from Athens! Go Dawgs!"

And one last point for this update: In Friday’s newsletter, several members of the DawgNation team shared their favorite moments from the Georgia-Bama rivalry. Here’s a sneak peek at Jeff Sentell’s favorite: “My moment is from Indianapolis in 2022, but deeper into the woods than the obvious twists and turns of that game. What resonates with me is the viral interaction between Nakobe Dean and Channing Tindall on a back-to-back sequence of plays.”

Read the full story here!

Georgia-Alabama: Game time

The Georgia-Alabama game is set for a 7:37 ET start on Saturday.

Georgia-Alabama: TV Channel

The game will be broadcast on ABC. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Laura Rutledge and Holly Rowe will call the game

Georgia-Alabama: How to watch online, stream

The Georgia football-Alabama game will stream on the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia-Alabama: Odds, point spread, over/under

Georgia is a 2-point underdog against Alabama, according to VegasInsider. The over/under for the game is 54.5.

Georgia is 4-1 against the spread this season. This is the first since Georgia’s 2025 game against Notre Dame that the Bulldogs are a point-spread underdog.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Alabama

On playing Alabama...

“A lot of respect for (Bama coach Kalen) DeBoer and how they go about things. They’ve got an extremely physical football team. They’re playing really high-level football right now. Just got to start watching them (Sunday). Was super impressed with both sides of the ball and special teams. Quarterback is playing amazing for them. Guy is really talented, fun to watch, and you’ve seen the growth just from the first game all the way through. The talent this guy has is pretty incredible, and they have great scheme around him. It’ll be a really great challenge for us to go into a really tough environment to go play, and our players will be looking forward to it.”

On Bama quarterback Keelon Russell..

“Really all over. I knew about him in high school and watched his high school tape. Knew he was an elite player, probably the best quarterback in the country coming out. Then he goes away and kinda disappears for a year. Reappears, and is just unbelievable. Savvy, arm strength, pocket awareness. People will make him out to be a runner. He doesn’t run unless he has to. He can. He scrambles to throw. He scrambles to run. He’s accurate. He’s smart. He’s very talented.”

On whether DeBoer brought anything new schematically to the league...

“It is. It is a lot of similarities between our offense and theirs. There’s some different things that they do that other teams in our league have done, but maybe not in a few years past. I think guys overlap in ideas and things. Certainly when you look back all the times that we’ve played since we’ve been there, all the Washington cutups are in all our stuff. There’s a lot more similarities to what he did there, but a lot of that has morphed into SEC pictures because he’s been in our league so long. Does a tremendous job offensively. Really hard to defend because you don’t feel like there’s a play they don’t have. They’ve got all of them, in terms of plays you have to stop.”