By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
21 hours ago
Kirby Smart shares hilarious story about how he knew Ellis Robinson would …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knew very early that Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson was a different type of player.
Connor Riley
23 hours ago
Additional details emerge in speeding arrests of Georgia linebackers Chris …
ATHENS — New details have emerged regarding the speeding and reckless driving arrests of Georgia linebackers Chris Cole and Darren Ikinnagbon.
Connor Riley
February 24, 2026
How Georgia football replaces each of its 10 2026 NFL combine participants
ATHENS — Georgia will be one of the better-represented teams at this week’s NFL combine, as 10 former players will be participating in drills in an effort to impress NFL …
Connor Riley
February 24, 2026
WATCH: Kirby Smart trolls Mario Cristobal, leading to viral response from …
Kirby Smart and Mario Cristobal certainly delivered in front of former Florida coach Steve Spurrier at the Steve Spurrier awards in Gainesville, Florida on Monday night.
Connor Riley
February 23, 2026
Georgia reveals new salary details for outside linebacker hire Larry Knight
ATHENS – Georgia will have a new outside linebackers coach in Larry Knight. He replaces Chidera Uzo-Diribe, who left to take a job with the Dallas Cowboys.
Connor Riley
