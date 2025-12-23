ATHENS — Georgia does plenty of things well. It’s a big reason the Bulldogs are in the College Football Playoff after a 12-1 season that saw Georgia win the SEC.

But Georgia is not a perfect team. Like all eight remaining teams in the College Football Playoff, it has flaws.

And the biggest one, per ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, comes on the offensive line.

“Georgia’s offensive line struggled early but improved throughout the season once key players returned from injury,” Schlabach wrote. “Then the Bulldogs lost starting center Drew Bobo to a foot injury in their 16-9 victory against Georgia Tech in the regular-season finale. Bobo, whose father is Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, will miss the CFP because of the injury.”

Bobo did not play against Alabama, as he was on a scooter during the 28-7 win. Malachi Toliver filled in for Bobo, playing well in Bobo’s absence.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was asked about the status of Bobo specifically on Monday when speaking to reporters.

“Yeah, I’m optimistic we get all those guys back,” Smart said. “We’re hopeful to get those guys back and get them back recovered, get them going. They’re good football players, and they’re going to help us. We’re hopeful to get a lot of those guys back, and we’ve got guys dinged up from the practices we’ve had, too.”

Even with all the injuries — Georgia started six different offensive line combinations in its first six games of the season — Bobo had been a stabilizing force for the group.

Bobo was a second-team All-American selection by the AFCA this year for his play. Without him, questions exist as to whether Georgia will be able to match up with some of the more physical defensive units. Should Georgia beat Ole Miss, the Bulldogs would face the winner of Miami-Ohio State.

“Georgia’s offensive line ended up being among the better ones in the SEC. The team ranked third in the league in sacks allowed (18) and fifth in rushing (186.6 yards) after struggling mightily to run the ball in 2024,” Schlabach wrote. “How well will the line hold up if the Bulldogs end up playing a menacing defensive front such as Miami’s or Texas Tech’s?”

Georgia’s offensive line played well in its first game against Ole Miss, as the Bulldogs rushed for 221 yards and scored 43 points in the win over the Rebels. Georgia did not punt once in the win.

The offensive line will once again need to be sharp if the Bulldogs are to go on a deep playoff run. In last year’s Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame, Georgia’s offensive line struggled mightily. The Bulldogs had just 62 rushing yards in the 23-10 loss, while Gunner Stockton was sacked 4.0 times.

We will have to wait a little while longer to see how Georgia’s offensive line holds up, as the Bulldogs will face Ole Miss on Jan. 1. The game is set for an 8 p.m. ET start on ESPN.