ATHENS — Georgia has not played since a Dec. 6 win over Alabama in the SEC championship game.

But the Bulldogs still have a number of injuries they are dealing with as Georgia prepares for its quarterfinal College Football Playoff game against Ole Miss.

Chief among them is outside linebacker Gabe Harris, who is dealing with a turf toe injury.

Smart said Georgia hopes to have Harris out there.

“Gabe is a wrecker,” Smart said. “He’s been a force with our defense. He’s one of those guys that doesn’t question things. He competes and gets better. Really proud of how he’s helped out defense.”

Harris has played in all 13 games for Georgia. He has 26 tackles, 6.5 tackles and 1.0 sack on the season.

In the event Harris cannot play, expect Georgia to lean more on Joseph-Jonah Ajonye in Harris’s spot. Georgia will also lean more on Quintavius Johnson and Elo Modozie as well.

As for Georgia’s other injuries, Colbie Young continues to try and recover from a leg fracture he suffered in Georgia’s first win over Ole Miss.

Fellow wide receiver Noah Thomas is dealing with a back injury that limited to just one snap in the SEC championship game. Running back Chauncey Bowens also left the SEC championship game. Both are expected to be able to play against Ole Miss.

Defensive backs Joenel Aguero and Zion Branch did not play against Alabama. Aguero is dealing with a wrist injury and was replaced in the starting lineup by Rasean Dinkins.

Georgia could see freshman tight end Ethan Barbour return to action. He suffered an ankle injury in Georgia’s second game of the season against Austin Peay.

On the offensive line, Georgia expects to be without Drew Bobo once again. He is dealing with a foot injury. Malachi Toliver got the start in the SEC championship game against Alabama.

For the Ole Miss side, running back Kewan Lacy left the game against Tulane with a shoulder injury.

Smart also said that Dontrell Glover and Bo Walker are dealing with the consequences following their arrest on Dec. 12.

Georgia still has plenty of time before it takes the field against the Rebels, as the game is set for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN.

An updated availability report will be released on Dec. 29, giving us a better idea of where things stand on Georgia’s injury front.

Georgia football injury report