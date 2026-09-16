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1 hour ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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1 hour ago
Ethan Barbour credits former Georgia rival for his development at tight …
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September 15, 2026
‘Obituary’ comments by Arkansas coach raise eyebrows ahead of Georgia game
ATHENS — Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield is very clearly the main character of this week’s Georgia game.
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