By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
1 hour ago
Auburn’s Hugh Freeze credits ‘big and strong’ Georgia football team
AUBURN, Ala. — A dejected Hugh Freeze struggled to put his team’s 20-10 loss to No. 10-ranked Georgia into perspective late Saturday night.
Mike Griffith
2 hours ago
Georgia football win over Auburn not a program win but a family one
ATHENS — Kirby Smart’s day began with a trip to a baseball field with his youngest son, Andrew.
Connor Riley
7 hours ago
Kirby Smart shares why he wasn’t calling a timeout, what officials told …
AUBURN, Ala. — The officials were a key figure in Georgia’s 20-10 win over Auburn.
Connor Riley
8 hours ago
Kirby Smart gives hilarious answer on why he won’t say ‘HBTFD’ after win …
AUBURN, Ala. — There was no downplaying the win from Kirby Smart after the 20-10 win over Auburn.
Connor Riley
8 hours ago
3 quick takeaways from Georgia’s amazing 20-10 win at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — Georgia football flexed its resiliency muscles at Auburn on Saturday night, turning the game around at halftime en route to the 20-10 victory.
Mike Griffith
