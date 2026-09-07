JaCorey Thomas will be continuing his college football journey.

It just won’t be at Georgia.

Thomas, who played at Georgia from 2022 through 2025, will be playing for West Virginia this season, according to multiple reports.

Thomas gained an extra year of eligibility after suing the NCAA and getting a temporary restraining order. He officially went into the transfer portal prior to Georgia’s first game.

Thomas’ eligibility had originally expired following the 2025 season. But when the NCAA changed its eligibility rules, Thomas joined a number of 2022 prospects who were not grandfathered into the new rules.

Thomas had 45 tackles for Georgia last season and a sack, which occurred in the SEC championship game. He stepped in as a starter after Kyron Jones went down with an injury. In his final game at Georgia, Thomas was ejected from the game due to a targeting penalty.

Thomas did attend the Carolina Panthers rookie minicamp, but he did not attend training camp with an NFL team. He does not fall in the same boat as LSU’s Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris, who were in training camps in August. LSU ultimately decided not to roster either player ahead of the 2026 season opener. LSU won 51-10 over Clemson.

Jones, KJ Bolden and Khalil Barnes all started for Georgia on Saturday in its 63-3 win over Tennessee State.

Georgia has yet to add a 2022 player back to its roster, with coach Kirby Smart stating last week that the Bulldogs were at the 105-man roster limit.

The Bulldogs take on Western Kentucky this week.