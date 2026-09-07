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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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What we learned about Georgia’s backup quarterbacks as Bulldogs get a long …
ATHENS — Georgia had seen all it needed to from starting quarterback Gunner Stockton by the second quarter.
Connor Riley
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Former Georgia safety JaCorey Thomas announces next destination
JaCorey Thomas will be continuing his college football journey.
Connor Riley
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How AP Top 25 should look: LSU rockets to the top, SEC flexes muscle
Scoreboards lit up around the nation on college football’s opening weekend, but nowhere was it more eye-opening than in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday night.
Mike Griffith
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Georgia RB Dante Dowdell provides update on his health after offseason …
Georgia was without one of its top offseason transfers on Saturday after running back Dante Dowdell suffered serious injuries during an ATV accident this offseason.
Connor Riley
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What the numbers say about how Gunner Stockton really played in Week 1 win
ATHENS — By any statistical measure, it was a successful day for Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton.
Connor Riley
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