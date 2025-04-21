ATHENS — Another former Bulldog is head to play for Purude, as wide receiver Michael Jackson is headed to the Big Ten school. Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz of 247Sports were the first to report the news.

Jackson entered the transfer portal shortly after the SEC Championship game win over Texas. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Jackson transferred in from USC for his lone season at Georgia. He redshirted in 2024, as he appeared in just 4 games for the Bulldogs. He had 1 catch for 10 yards while helping out on special teams.

Purdue has now brought in six Georgia transfers in the last two years, four of them at the wide receiver position. Georgia wide receiver Nitro Tuggle also announced he would be transferring to Purdue on Monday.

Last year, Purdue added cornerback Nyland Green, outside linebacker CJ Madden and wide receivers CJ Smith and De’Nylon Morrissette. Barry Odom will be entering his first year in charge of the school.

Georgia has also had running back Branson Robinson enter the transfer portal this spring. The current transfer portal window opened on April 16 and closes on April 25. In total, Georgia has had 15 players enter the transfer portal. Only Marques Easley and Branson Robinson have yet to find new homes. Both players went in during the spring window.

