(1) Georgia
45
Final
0
Georgia Tech
  • Kentucky
    Sun, 11/28 on ESPN2 @12:30 AM ET
    Louisville
    (10) Ole Miss
    31
    Final
    Mississippi State
    21
    Missouri
    17
    Final
    (21) Arkansas
    34
    Florida State
    21
    Final
    Florida
    24
  • (2) Alabama
    0
    2nd QTR
    9:37
    Auburn
    0
    Vanderbilt
    0
    2nd QTR
    8:40
    Tennessee
    14
    (16) Texas A&M
    Sun, 11/28 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    LSU
    Clemson
    Sun, 11/28 on SEC Network @12:30 AM ET
    South Carolina
George Pickens provides boost in his return for Georgia football: ‘It meant a lot to see him get back and play again’

Georgia football-George Pickens-Georgia Tech
Georgia wide receiver George Pickens (1) during the Bulldogs' game with Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh
@Kconnorriley
Posted

UGA News

