George Pickens getting plays down with Georgia offense, still awaits clearance

ATHENS — Georgia receiver George Pickens is off the scout team and working with the offense, but he’s not yet cleared for contact. Coach Kirby Smart explained how Pickens, who suffered a torn ACL last March, is progressing with the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs set to play Georgia Tech at noon on Saturday. “George has been practicing with us, doing more, repping with the threes and the twos some,” Smart said. “We’re still waiting to get him cleared, but we didn’t have him with the scouts, We had him working with the offense, trying to integrate him back to get the calls and knowing the assignments.

“But he’s still in a black jersey with no contact today.” Smart said after last Saturday’s game Pickens’ return would hinge on his strength testing, “He’s got to his percentages on his knee, on his testing,” Smart said. “He’s got jumps, he’s got Cybex, he’s got about 15, 16 tests he does, and when he hits a certain percentage, we think he’ll be able to get cleared.”

UGA plays Alabama in the SEC Championship Game at 4 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Pickens had 5 catches for 53 yards from Stetson Bennett against the Tide last season in Georgia’s 41-24 loss to Alabama. This season, the Bulldogs’ receiving corps has had players shuffling in and out, leading Bennett and JT Daniels to rely more on freshman tight end Brock Bowers.