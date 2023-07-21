The 11 Bulldogs were by far the most of any team. In total, Georgia had 16 players make all three teams, the most of any SEC school. Alabama also had 16 players make the three teams.

Kendall Milton, Xavier Truss and Smael Mondon made the second team, while Jalon Walker and William Mote are on the third team.

Bowers, Van Pran and Lassiter all represented Georgia this week at SEC media days, so it comes as little surprise that they were tabbed with such a high honor.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke glowingly not just about their abilities as players but also as leaders.

“They don’t fear those costs. That’s the reason we decided to bring them,” Smart said. “They accept those costs, and they embrace those costs, and it’s not hard for them to see the benefit of those costs as leaders of our team.”

Bowers has led Georgia in receiving in each of the past two seasons, in addition to ending the season as First Team All-SEC. He won the Mackey Award as the nation’s best tight end a season ago.