By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
When you’re the conference’s preseason pick to win the SEC, you’re bound to have some talented players. Georgia certainly fits that bill, as 16 were named to either the first, second or third Preseason All-SEC Team that was released on Friday.

Georgia was also voted to win the conference by the assembled media in Nashville this week.

The Bulldogs placed 11 players on the first team, with Ladd McConkey, Brock Bowers, Amarius Mims, Tate Ratledge, Sedrick Van Pran, Mykel Williams, Naz Stackhouse, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Malaki Starks, Javon Bullard and Kamari Lassiter all receiving the recognition.

The 11 Bulldogs were by far the most of any team. In total, Georgia had 16 players make all three teams, the most of any SEC school. Alabama also had 16 players make the three teams.

Kendall Milton, Xavier Truss and Smael Mondon made the second team, while Jalon Walker and William Mote are on the third team.

Bowers, Van Pran and Lassiter all represented Georgia this week at SEC media days, so it comes as little surprise that they were tabbed with such a high honor.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke glowingly not just about their abilities as players but also as leaders.

“They don’t fear those costs. That’s the reason we decided to bring them,” Smart said. “They accept those costs, and they embrace those costs, and it’s not hard for them to see the benefit of those costs as leaders of our team.”

Bowers has led Georgia in receiving in each of the past two seasons, in addition to ending the season as First Team All-SEC. He won the Mackey Award as the nation’s best tight end a season ago.

Van Pran has started every game for Georgia at center over the last two years, leading the Bulldogs to consecutive national championships. He represented Georgia at SEC media days last season.

Lassiter will be entering his second season as a starter at Georgia after manning the cornerback position for Georgia last season. Bullard and Starks also return as starters for Georgia in the secondary.

Georgia opens the 2023 season on Sept. 2 when it takes on UT-Martin

2023 Preseason All-SEC Teams

FIRST Team

  • QB - Jayden Daniels LSU
  • RB - Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss, Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
  • WR - Malik Nabers, LSU, Ladd McConkey, Georgia
  • TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia
  • OL - JC Latham, Alabama, Amarius Mims, Georgia, Tate Ratledge, Georgia, Will Campbell, LSU, Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
  • DL - Mekhi Wingo, LSU, Mykel Williams, Georgia, Maason Smith, LSU, Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
  • LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama, Harold Perkins, LSU, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
  • DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama, Malaki Starks, Georgia, Kamari Lassiter, Georgia, Javon Bullard, Georgia
  • P - Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
  • PK - Will Reichard, Alabama
  • LS - Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama
  • KS - Brian Battie, Auburn
  • RS - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
  • AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Second Team

  • QB - KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
  • RB - Jase McClellan, Alabama, Kendall Milton, Georgia
  • WR - Antwane Wells, South Carolina, Bru McCoy, Tennessee, Ja’Corey Brooks, Alabama
  • TE - Mason Taylor, LSU
  • OL - Tyler Booker, Alabama, Brady Latham, Arkansas, Javon Foster, Missouri, Xavier Truss, Georgia, Seth McLaughlin, Alabama
  • DL - Jaheim Oatis, Alabama, McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M, Justin Eboigbe, Alabama, Deone Walker, Kentucky,
  • LB- Smael Mondon, Georgia, Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State, Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri
  • DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama, Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas, Demani Richardson, Texas A&M, Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
  • P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
  • PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri
  • LS - Slade Roy, LSU
  • KS - Barion Brown, Kentucky
  • RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
  • AP - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

Third Team

  • *QB - Joe Milton III, Tennessee* QB - Will Rogers, Mississippi State
  • RB - Jarquez Hunter, Auburn,RB - Trevor Etienne, Florida
  • WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M, Jermaine Burton, Alabama
  • TE - Trey Knox, South Carolina
  • OL - Emery Jones, LSU, Eli Cox, Kentucky, Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee, Layden Robinson, Texas A&M, Cooper Mays, Tennessee
  • DL - Princely Umanmielen, Florida, Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina, Tim Smith, Alabama, Darius Robinson, Missouri
  • LB - Chris Braswell, Alabama, Jalon Walker, Georgia, JJ Weaver, Kentucky
  • DB - Major Burns, LSU, D.J. James, Auburn, Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn, Jason Marshall Jr., Florida
  • P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn
  • PK - Alex McPherson, Auburn
  • LS - William Mote, Georgia
  • KS - Mitch Jeter, South Carolina
  • RS - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
  • AP - Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina
