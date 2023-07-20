clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

There have been a number of shots taken about Georgia’s schedule. The cancellation of the Oklahoma game, a disappointment according to Brock Bowers, has led to some questioning how tough of Georgia’s 2023 slate will be.

The one big game on Georgia’s schedule is the Nov. 18 game against Tennessee. The Volunteers are coming off an 11-win season and Tennessee will likely be the No. 2 team in the SEC East when the preseason media poll results are released on Tuesday.

The game doubles as Georgia’s SEC finale. When the two teams met last season, it was a defacto SEC East championship game, with Georgia beating the Volunteers 27-13.

With a return trip to Knoxville, Tenn., on the schedule, Georgia knows the Bulldogs are going to be walking into a hostile environment.

“I think it will be a great environment,” Sedrick Van Pran said, though he did his best to downplay just Tennessee. “It’s a very unique place, it will be a fun place to play in. But ultimately it will be a tough place to play in.”

Van Pran started at center for Georgia on the Bulldogs’ last trip to Neyland Stadium back in 2021. The Bulldogs came away with a 41-17 but it was always the blowout the final score indicated.

The Volunteers led after the first quarter before Georgia finally settled in and stifled Tennessee’s offense.

Tennessee won’t have Hendon Hooker at quarterback this season, with Joe Milton expected to be the starter when the Bulldogs visit at the end of the season.

Many of the star Georgia defenders from the 2021 team are now off in the NFL. There will be a new crop of Georgia defenders looking to contain Josh Heupel’s high-powered offense.

“The last time we went to Neyland, I remember it was in 2021,” defensive back Kamari Lassiter said. “They scored the first touchdown and that stadium was rocking. I know they’re going to bring a lot of energy. That’s going to be a really fun game and I’m looking forward to it.”

Georgia and Tennessee have a long way to go before the two teams meet in the middle of November. Tennessee has a trip to Alabama on the schedule, while Georgia will have seven other SEC teams to play before then. There is a road game against Auburn and home contests against South Carolina and Kentucky.

The Bulldogs can’t control the quality of teams on their schedule but it’s clear Tennessee is the top SEC team Georgia will see this season, at least entering the year.

With Texas and Oklahoma joining the league next season there will be changes coming to Georgia’s schedule. The Bulldogs don’t currently know when their next trip to Tennessee is. The Volunteers will make the trip to Athens in 2024 but a schedule model for the SEC has not been set.

This next trip to Neyland Stadium could be Georgia’s last for a while. And while Tennessee’s rivalry isn’t on the same level as Florida or Auburn, both the Volunteers and Bulldogs will be eager to come away with a win when they meet this season.

