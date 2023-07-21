Georgia football tabbed to win 2023 SEC in preseason media day poll

For the first time under Kirby Smart, the Georgia Bulldogs have been picked by the media at the SEC media days to win the SEC.

The Bulldogs received 181 first-place votes, making them a runaway favorite to win not just the SEC East but the league as a whole. Georgia also received 265 votes to win the SEC East.

This is the first time since 2004 that Georgia has been the preseason pick to win the SEC. The Bulldogs did not even win their division that year, as Tennessee went on to play Auburn in the SEC championship.

Alabama was the predicted choice to win the SEC West, while receiving 62 votes to win the conference. LSU received 31 votes to win the SEC, and finished second in the SEC West.