“I love that (uniform) combination, too,” Smart said, referring to the throwbacks to the 1980 Georgia football national championship team coached by legendary College Football Hall of Famer Vince Dooley. “It was tribute to them, which was why we did it, I think the 40th anniversary.

“That uniform still exists, it’s still around. I’ve never been that much into the uniform bit. I’ll say this, when the kids come in for recruiting and want to wear all the different uniforms, that’s actually one of my favorites, the red pants with the white stripe and white jersey.”

Smart revealed to DawgNation off air moments later there was one uniform combination that he once wore for a game at Florida that he did not like — red jerseys and black pants, describing them as “hideous.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has shared that he was not a fan of the Bulldogs wearing black pants with red jerseys when he was a player. (UGAA Athletics /Dawgnation)

Former Georgia coach Jim Donnan remembered some players had asked to wear the black pants with the red jerseys for the 1998 game against Florida.

“I can see why Kirby wouldn’t like them, I really didn’t either,” Donnan said. “We also didn’t have a very good game.”