clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kirby Smart typically doesn’t spend much time discussing Georgia football uniform combinations, but he made an exception this week.

Smart revealed one of this favorite UGA uniform combinations during his appearance on the so-called “Radio Row” at the SEC Media Days at the Grand Hyatt in downtown Nashville.

FLASHBACK: How Kirby Smart tried to avoid the hype of 1980s throwbacks

Smart was appearing on Atlanta’s 680 The Fan with Chuck Oliver when the topic of Georgia’s 2020 throwback uniforms came up on Tuesday.

“I love that (uniform) combination, too,” Smart said, referring to the throwbacks to the 1980 Georgia football national championship team coached by legendary College Football Hall of Famer Vince Dooley. “It was tribute to them, which was why we did it, I think the 40th anniversary.

“That uniform still exists, it’s still around. I’ve never been that much into the uniform bit. I’ll say this, when the kids come in for recruiting and want to wear all the different uniforms, that’s actually one of my favorites, the red pants with the white stripe and white jersey.”

Smart revealed to DawgNation off air moments later there was one uniform combination that he once wore for a game at Florida that he did not like — red jerseys and black pants, describing them as “hideous.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has shared that he was not a fan of the Bulldogs wearing black pants with red jerseys when he was a player. (UGAA Athletics/Dawgnation)

Former Georgia coach Jim Donnan remembered some players had asked to wear the black pants with the red jerseys for the 1998 game against Florida.

“I can see why Kirby wouldn’t like them, I really didn’t either,” Donnan said. “We also didn’t have a very good game.”

Donnan said the genesis of the idea traced back to the Bulldogs’ 33-6 Outback Bowl win over Wisconsin following the 1997 season when Georgia wore black pants with white tops.

“It was a morale thing, because we’d warmed up (before the bowl) with regular pants and then put the black pants on before the game, and the kids went nuts,” Donnan said. “We were talking about it all year, about when we would wear the black pants again in 1998.”

Safe to say, Georgia won’t likely ever wear black pants with red jerseys as long as Smart is the head coach.

ArticleArticle Latest On the Beat
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart talks Georgia football uniforms: One that’s a favorite, …
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kirby Smart typically doesn’t spend much time discussing Georgia football uniform combinations, but he made an exception this week.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart has Georgia football confident, collected and ready to lead SEC
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kirby Smart stepped to the podium and collected himself, a live network audience tuned in, hundreds of media before him ready with questions.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart: Georgia won’t rush QB rotation decisions, ‘More important to …
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kirby Smart is not going to rush into settling the Georgia football quarterback situation.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart’s Waffle House football epiphany, humble beginnings after NFL …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart will take the stage in Nashville at SEC Media Days this week on top of the college football world, a defending two-time national championship coach with …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football right place at the right time for freshman linebacker …
ATHENS — Georgia freshman linebacker Raylen Wilson will be making plays for the Bulldogs very soon.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Where Georgia football wide receiver recruiting turns after 5-star …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia expects more of the same with Mike Bobo as offensive …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart clearly defines ‘the threat’ …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Carson Beck enters fall leading Georgia QB Derby, but ‘hasn’t done …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

ESPN shares what could derail Georgia football during the 2023 season

Connor Riley
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.