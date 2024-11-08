ATHENS — Georgia updated its availability report on Thrusday, and with it a new name popped up.

Offensive guard Micah Morris was added, listed as questionable.

Morris has started the last five games for Georgia at right guard. He did briefly leave last week’s game with a lower body injury, which allowed Georgia to sub Tate Ratledge back into the lineup.

Morris took Ratledge’s spot in the starting lineup after Ratledge suffered an ankle injury and knee injury against Kentucky.

“Sore,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Ratledge. “You know, we had two guys really sore and hurting in there, Micah and Tate. Both were really tough, tough guys. You can see on the tape they pushed through some injuries and played with some great toughness.”

If Morris can’t go, look for Ratledge to start. Dylan Fairchild has started every game at left tackle this season for Georgia. In a pinch, the Bulldogs could kick Xavier Truss down from right tackle to guard, with Monroe Freeling stepping in at tackle.

Elsewhere on the availability report, Smael Mondon was once again listed as questionable. He has missed the last four games with a lower body injury.

Defensive lineman Jordan Hall is listed as probable. He has not yet played in a game this season.

As for Ole Miss, star wide receiver Tre Harris is listed as doubtful, while leading running back Henry Parrish is listed as out for the Rebels.

Georgia has Branson Robinson, Roderick Robinson, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and Anthony Evans listed as out. Safety Malaki Starks returned punts last week in Evans’ absence, as he deals with a hamstring injury.

Georgia will share its next availability report on Friday, as well as a final report 90 minutes before kickoff.

Georgia football injury report against Ole Miss