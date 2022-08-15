Atlanta lands 2025 CFP title game, Georgia could play 3 games in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in one season

Atlanta was announced as the host for the 2025 CFP Championship Game following the 2024 season, replacing originally selected host Las Vegas.

ATHENS —Georgia football has a unique opportunity approaching to play three times in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in one season.

The Bulldogs open the 2024 season on Aug. 31 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta against Clemson and could return there for the SEC Championship Game should they win the East Division.

The CFP Championship Game will be held on Jan. 6, 2025 in Atlanta after Las Vegas bowed out on account of the Consumer Electronics Show, which annually draws 200,000 to the city and fills hotel rooms, per a Stadium report.

Miami was announced as the host of the 2026 CFP Championship Game, which is the final year of the 12-year, four-team CFP Championship Game contract.

Atlanta and Miami were the only two cities to hold the CFP title game twice in that 12-year span.

Georgia played Alabama in the 2018 CFP Championship Game the first time Atlanta hosted, falling 26-23 in overtime to the Crimson Tide.

The Bulldogs have one of the longest active home win streaks in college football (12 games) in Athens dating back to a loss to South Carolina in 2019, but Mercedes-Benz Stadium has not been as good to Smart.