Georgia basketball throws scare into No. 1 Auburn, falls 74-72

ATHENS — Georgia basketball took No. 1 Auburn to the final seconds, falling short in a breathtaking finish when Christian Wright’s half-court shot bounced harmlessly off the top of the backboard. The Tigers, ranked No. 1 and 16 point favorites, could finally exhale.

Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. had driven down the court moments earlier, scoring the game-winning basket with 3.6 seconds left for the 74-72 victory at a jam-packed Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs, led by Kario Oquendo’s 25 points, had their chances to pull off the upset after trailing by 15 points in the first half. Noah Baumann missed an open 3-pointer with 13 seconds left, setting up Auburn’s dramatic drive and finish. Oquendo ignited a dynamic 11-0 Georgia run with a leaner early in the second half. The Bulldogs’ offensive burst brought the crowd to its feet and UGA within one at 48-47 on Jaxson Etter’s 3-pointer at the 15:13 mark. Auburn coach Bruce Pearl had seen enough, calling for a timeout in an attempt to stem Georgia’s momentum.

It didn’t work. Georgia continued to battle, winning loose-ball scrambles and taking a 58-56 lead at the 8:20 mark on a pair of Jabri Abdur-Rahim free throws. The teams stayed within four points of one another the remainder of the afternoon, with Georgia tied or leading the final 3 1/2 minutes, until Green’s game-winner. Auburn held a 42-30 lead at the half, dominating almost every facet of the game with the exception of free throws. The Bulldogs could have easily led or been tied if not for struggles in the paint, the preseason knee injuries to graduate transfer power forwards and team captains Jailyn Ingram and P.J. Horne continuing to limit the program. As it was, Georgia managed to stay tied through the opening minutes, 8-8 on two Braelen Bridges free throws at the 15:37 mark.

Time and time again, Georgia missed shots at the rim, inexplicably off the mark within 3 feet of the goal. Gonzaga point guard transfer Aaron Cook also had issues shooting early, 2-of-8 from the floor and 2-of-5 from the free-throw line. Cook finished with 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting. Green scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half for Auburn, which was led by KD Johnson’s 20 points.. The Bulldogs were out-shot (47 percent to 21 percent) and out-rebounded (24-18) by wide margins, but their ability to draw contact kept them in the game. Georgia was 16-of-22 shooting from the free-throw line, while Auburn was 5-of-8 from the charity stripe. It was enough to keep the Bulldogs’ within striking distance entering the second half.

Georgia returns to action at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Florida (TV: SEC Network).

