ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart is “grateful and humbled” after becoming the highest paid coach in college football.

Smart, the Bulldogs’ ninth-year head coach, received a two-year contract extension (though 2033) and will make $13 million annually.

Smart issued a statement on Thursday afternoon, thanking UGA president Jere Morehead and third-year athletic director Josh Brooks.

“I continue to be grateful and humbled by our administration’s commitment to our football program,” Smart’s statement read. “The current culture in collegiate athletics is everchanging and as challenging as it has ever been, so I truly appreciate the leadership that our team is continually provided.

“I have an immense pride for representing my alma mater and look forward to that relationship continuing for many years to come.”

Smart was at Georgia from 1994-1998 where he was named a team captain his senior year while earning All-SEC honors at safety.

The Bulldogs are positioned to be the preseason No. 1 team entering the 2024 season and have had a nation-high 42 players drafted over the past four classes.

Morehead issued a statement on the raised doled out on Thursday to Smart and third-year athletic director Josh Brooks, whose new contract calls for him to make $1.275, with an $100,000 escalator raise though 2030.

Brooks can earn extra via incentive pay based on the UGA athletic department’s performance in the Learfield Directors Cup — Top 20 or Top 10. The bonus is not to exceed $200,000, per the UGA release.

“The UGA Athletic Association and I are very pleased to extend the contracts of Josh Brooks and Kirby Smart,” Morehead stated. “Coach Smart’s unprecedented success is the definition of excellence for all of college football, and he has excited the Bulldog Nation about what is yet to come after winning two national championships.

“Josh Brooks has done a terrific job as Athletic Director and has positioned UGA Athletics to thrive in a rapidly changing college sports landscape. Both Kirby and Josh love this university as loyal graduates. I congratulate both of them and look forward to their continued leadership in the years ahead.”