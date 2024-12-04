ATHENS — The Georgia basketball program continued its strong early run of play, picking up an impressive 69-48 home win over Notre Dame on Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum.

The Bulldogs moved to 8-1 on the season and now boast wins over Georgia Tech, St. John’s and Notre Dame. The lone loss on the season for Georgia came against No. 5 Marquette in The Bahamas.

Asa Newell helped push Georgia ahead in the first half, scoring 11 points in the final 6 minutes of the opening half. Newell’s outburst gave Georgia a 34-22 lead heading into halftime. Newell would finish the game with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Georgia quickly built its lead up to 17 points, holding a 41-24 edge early in the second half. Notre Dame used a 15-2 run to trim Georgia’s lead to 4. But Dakota Leffew hit a 3-point to stop the run and give Georgia a 46-39 lead.

Leffew once again shined as Georgia’s best 3-point marksman, knocking down 4 of his 9 attempts. He finished with 16 points on the night and was the only Bulldog to knock down multiple 3-point attempts.

With 8:14 remaining, Silas Demary Jr. knocked down an open 3-pointer to push Georiga’s lead safely back into double-digits. It was a positive showing for Demary, as he finished with 11 points and 2 assists on the night. Demary provided a strong defensive effort as well for the Bulldogs, as he had a career-high 5 steals on the night.

Tyrin Lawrence had a strong night running the point for Georgia, as he finished with 7 assists on the evening. Georgia held a commanding 19-to-5 edge in assists. Georgia also topped Notre Dame in the turnover department, as the Bulldogs had 5 compared to Notre Dame’s 10.

Newell, Demary and Leffew were the only Bulldogs to reach double figures on Tuesday night. Georgia did shoot only 44 percent from the field, but that bested Notre Dame’s mark of 36 percent.

If Mike White were to have a complaint, it would be that his team settled for too many 3-pointers. The Bulldogs made just 6 of 26 attempts on the night. Georgia shot just 9 free throw attempts on the evening. Yet Notre Dame was an even more anemic 4-of-21 from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs will get some time off, they do not return to action until Dec. 14. They will play Grand Canyon in Atlanta in State Farm Arena. Georgia’s next home game will come on Dec. 19 against Buffalo