How to find souvenir editions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
No one has covered the Dawgs like we have. To help you savor this sweet victory for years to come, we’ve produced a series of collectible editions that make the perfect gift for you or the Dawgs fan in your life. Here’s where you can find them:
AT OUR STORE
You can purchase copies of all our special editions early Tuesday morning at ajc.com/dawgsnews. Through a partnership with That’s Great News, we’re also offering some of these keepsakes in commemorative acrylic and wooden plaques so that they can be proudly displayed.
AROUND THE METRO AREA
Early Tuesday morning, our first of two souvenir sections will be available at Ingles, Kroger, Publix, QT, RaceTrac and select Circle K locations throughout the metropolitan area. Early Wednesday morning, a bonus 16-page section will be available wherever you buy your weekday copy of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
IN YOUR NEWSPAPER
If you’re a subscriber, we want to thank you for supporting our journalism. To show our appreciation, a copy of the 16-page souvenir section that goes on sale Wednesday will be included in the Wednesday newspaper delivered to your home.
AT OUR PLANT
Beginning Tuesday morning, we will be selling copies of each of these collectible editions at the lobby of our printing plant at 6455 Best Friend Rd. in Norcross from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
OUR BOOK
Working with Triumph Books, we’re celebrating UGA’s national championship with an exclusive book. You can order your 128-page commemorative book by visiting www.triumphbooks.com/GeorgiaWins or by calling 1-800-888-4741 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST. We are offering a limited number of hardcover copies.
