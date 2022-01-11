How to find souvenir editions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

No one has covered the Dawgs like we have. To help you savor this sweet victory for years to come, we’ve produced a series of collectible editions that make the perfect gift for you or the Dawgs fan in your life. Here’s where you can find them:

You can purchase copies of all our special editions early Tuesday morning at ajc.com/dawgsnews. Through a partnership with That’s Great News, we’re also offering some of these keepsakes in commemorative acrylic and wooden plaques so that they can be proudly displayed.

AROUND THE METRO AREA

Early Tuesday morning, our first of two souvenir sections will be available at Ingles, Kroger, Publix, QT, RaceTrac and select Circle K locations throughout the metropolitan area. Early Wednesday morning, a bonus 16-page section will be available wherever you buy your weekday copy of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

IN YOUR NEWSPAPER

If you’re a subscriber, we want to thank you for supporting our journalism. To show our appreciation, a copy of the 16-page souvenir section that goes on sale Wednesday will be included in the Wednesday newspaper delivered to your home.

AT OUR PLANT