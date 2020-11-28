Kirby Smart evaluates Georgia QB JT Daniels in 45-16 win over South Carolina

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was pleased with JT Daniels on Saturday night in Columbia after the USC transfer delivered with quiet efficiency.

“He did a really good job tonight, it was a different type of game,” Smart told the SEC Network after the 45-16 win over South Carolina. “We didn’t ask him to do a lot. He did what we asked him to do.”

Daniels was 10-of-16 passing for 139 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception on a pass that bounced out of the hands of Kearis Jackson.

“He probably left some plays on the field that he’d like to get back,” Smart said. “He’s really smart, he’s done a good job. We’ve got to get working with him in the pocket.”

Daniels, who debuted with a 28-of-38 passing performance for 401 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 31-24 win over Mississippi State last week, was sacked twice in the game.

Smart pointed to a play where Daniels underthrew Burton.

“Thought the one ball to Jermaine on the wheel down our sideline was the one I wish he could have back, and he underthrew it a little bit, and Jermaine may have still been able to catch it,” Smart said. “But I thought he played well. He understands what we’re trying to do. And he did a good job handling the offense.”

“We’ve got to get healthy around him to help him,” Smart said. “The run game was his friend tonight.”

The Bulldogs rushed for a season-high 332 yards, with Smart calling for runs the final 15 plays of the game, including all 12 of the fourth quarter.

