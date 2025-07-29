Georgia is set to begin fall practice on Thursday.

The return to the practice field moves Georgia one step closer to the start of the 2025 season. It could also bring us resolution on some of the highly contested position battles that have taken place.

This is a young Georgia football team, as Kirby Smart referenced multiple times at SEC Media Days. There are a number of positions where those players in their first or second year will look to carve out significant playing time.

Veterans likely won’t just hand over that playing time, especially given all most of them have put in with the program.

Below is a look at some of the position battles we’ll be monitoring in the buildup to Georgia’s season-opener against Marshall. But don’t be surprised if some of these extend into the 2025 season.

Quarterback: Gunner Stockton vs. Ryan Puglisi

How much this is an actual competition remains to be seen. Stockton has a real edge in terms of experience and was one of Georgia’s player representatives at SEC Media Days. He is a much-respected leader on this team.

But Kirby Smart continues to stress this is an open competition and that gives Puglisi a chance to show that he too can get the job done as Georgia’s starting quarterback.

Running back No. 2: Josh McCray v. Roderick Robinson v. Bo Walker

Nate Frazier is the unquestioned lead running back for Georgia. But the Bulldogs will be hesitant to give too much of a workload to the sophomore running back.

The Bulldogs added McCray via the transfer portal, admiring the physical aspect he brings to the offense. Robinson has many of the same qualities but injuries have prevented him from showcasing them.

Walker quickly turned heads during spring practice. He doesn’t possess the same size as McCray and Robinson, but we’ve seen freshman running backs make early impacts plenty of times at Georgia.

Right guard: Daniel Calhoun v. Michael Uini v. Juan Gaston

With all the questions about the Georgia offensive line, four of the starters seem set.

But Georgia will be counting on a young player to step up at right guard. Calhoun and Uini are redshirt freshmen, while Gaston signed as a member of Georgia’s 2025 recruiting class.

Calhoun had the lead going into spring practice, but a foot injury gave Uini the chance to start on G-Day. Gaston has all the physical tools you would want from an offensive lineman but he must keep his weight in check if he is to have a chance to play meaningful minutes this season.

Outside linebacker: Gabe Harris v. Elo Modozie

This isn’t so much a cut-and-dry battle, as Georgia will need Harris and Modozie to play real snaps this coming season.

Modozie has earned significant praise after transferring in from Army. But it’s fair to question how he’ll handle the uptick in competition.

Harris has bounced between outside linebacker and defensive line during his time at Georgia. Ideally, Modozie would show enough to earn the starting spot, that way Georgia can continue to use Harris in advantageous ways.

Cornerback No. 2: Daniel Harris v. Ellis Robinson

This might be the most intense battle for playing time, as Harris and Robinson are both capable of being starting cornerbacks in the SEC.

Harris got valuable starting experience at the end of last season and looked excellent in Georgia’s G-Day scrimmage.

Robinson was Georgia’s top-ranked signee in the 2024 recruiting class and has earned consistent praise from Smart this offseason.

Georgia traditionally hasn’t rotated at the cornerback position, but having Harris and Robinson could allow the Bulldogs to get creative.

Safety: JaCorey Thomas v. Zion Branch

Thomas is an established veteran, as he is one of the few four-year veterans on this defense.

Branch brings a lot of tools and upside in coming in from USC. Georgia never viewed him as part of a package deal with his brother, Zachariah Branch.

Odds are Georgia will likely rotate at this position into the season, until one of these players forcefully takes the job.

Star: Joenel Aguero v. Adrian Maddox

Much of what was said about the safety position applies at star.

Aguero played significant snaps a season ago, but he never popped the way many had hoped. He is now entering his third season at Georgia.

Maddox has played a ton of football, but none at the SEC level. Still, Georgia wouldn’t have flipped him from Florida if it did not think that he would help this 2025 team.