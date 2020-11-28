Georgia coach Kirby Smart comments on status of D’Wan Mathis after South Carolina game

Following Georgia’s 45-16 win over South Carolina, head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on the status of quarterback D’Wan Mathis.

Mathis did not travel with the team to South Carolina, a first this season. And according to a report from 247Sports’ Jake Rowe, Mathis is expected to enter the transfer portal. When reached by DawgNation, Mathis’ father did not confirm the report.

Smart followed a similar route, though he did praise Mathis.

“D’Wan and I have had several conversations,” Smart said.” D’Wan has been very communicative. He’s handled things really well. The stuff that goes on with D’Wan and our team is really a team-related deal, so I’m not really going to comment on it. D’Wan’s handled everything with first class.”

Mathis started Georgia’s first game of the season against Arkansas. He also came on in relief during the Florida game for an injured Stetson Bennett. He’s completed 12 of his 30 pass attempts while throwing one touchdown to three interceptions. But after the strong play from Daniels, the writing seems to be on the wall for Mathis.

Daniels completed 10 of his 16 pass attempts for 139 yards and two touchdowns in the win Saturday. Despite the lopsided victory, Daniels was the only Georgia quarterback to take snaps in the game.

In addition to Daniels, Stetson Bennett and Carson Beck made the trip to South Carolina.

Following the Florida game, Smart was asked to explain what Mathis could improve on.

“The number one thing would be starting with accuracy. He’s got to improve that,” Smart said. “The number two thing is the management of the offense, in terms of play-call, communication, motion-shifts, snap-count—a lot of things in that nature –which he has improved on. He’s gotten an opportunity to go with the twos for three or four weeks and grown and gotten better.”

Mathis was working as the fourth-string quarterback in warm-ups prior to the home game against Mississippi State.

Smart added back on Nov. 9 that Mathis has shown that he wants to continue to work to get better.

“He’s committed to try and get better to help the team,” Smart said. “He’s an extremely passionate competitor. You see it when he runs, right? He tries to run guys over whether he can or can’t—that part is a great, redeeming quality about him. But, he has to grow up in other areas and improve.”

Mathis signed with Georgia as a 4-star quarterback in the 2019 recruiting cycle. He redshirted in his first year in Athens after he needed emergency brain surgery in May of 2019. Mathis overcame that and went on to start Georgia’s first game of the season.

Georgia is set to take on Vanderbilt next Saturday. The Commodores lost 41-0 against Missouri this week.

