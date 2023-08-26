McAfee and Herbstreit did have Georgia making the College Football Playoff, while Howard did not. Herbstreit and McAfee had Alabama winning the national championship, while Howard had Michigan.

The Crimson Tide enters the season with the No. 4 ranked team. Alabama went 11-2 last season but did not win the SEC West, as LSU did. The Tigers start the season as the No. 5 team in the country. Alabama does have two new coordinators and is still in the process of deciding on its starting quarterback.

Georgia does have to replace offensive coordinator Todd Monken, with Mike Bobo stepping in. Defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann returns for Georgia.

The Bulldogs also named Carson Beck as the team’s starting quarterback. He will replace Stetson Bennett, who was a Heisman Trophy finalist last season.

Public doubt proved to be a powerful motivator for Georgia last season, specifically before the team’s game against Tennessee. While Smart downplayed the idea that he told his players that Georgia would go 7-5, as Nolan Smith and Zion Logue said after the national championship game, he did speak about the role doubt played for last season’s team.