clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

McAfee and Herbstreit did have Georgia making the College Football Playoff, while Howard did not. Herbstreit and McAfee had Alabama winning the national championship, while Howard had Michigan.

The Crimson Tide enters the season with the No. 4 ranked team. Alabama went 11-2 last season but did not win the SEC West, as LSU did. The Tigers start the season as the No. 5 team in the country. Alabama does have two new coordinators and is still in the process of deciding on its starting quarterback.

Georgia does have to replace offensive coordinator Todd Monken, with Mike Bobo stepping in. Defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann returns for Georgia.

The Bulldogs also named Carson Beck as the team’s starting quarterback. He will replace Stetson Bennett, who was a Heisman Trophy finalist last season.

Public doubt proved to be a powerful motivator for Georgia last season, specifically before the team’s game against Tennessee. While Smart downplayed the idea that he told his players that Georgia would go 7-5, as Nolan Smith and Zion Logue said after the national championship game, he did speak about the role doubt played for last season’s team.

““I never thought — if I ever thought we were going 7-5, they need to check me into a psychiatric ward ‘cause I never thought that, I never said that, I never expressed that,” Smart said. “I saw some thing where a player said that on the field or something, but these players read more stuff on Twitter and social media then I do. So what I bring to them is maybe a level of disrespect before maybe one game or two games, but not a season or not a thought of that.”

The SEC championship game would certainly qualify as that type of scenario. But that game is months away, while Georgia’s first game is rapidly approaching. The Bulldogs open the 2023 season next week against UT-Martin. Georgia’s SEC opener comes against South Carolina on Sept. 16.

The Bulldogs have won the SEC East five of the seven seasons Smart has been the team’s head coach. Georgia won the SEC in 2017 and 2022 but is 0-2 against Alabama in the SEC championship game under Smart.

ArticleArticle Related
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia very confident in its offensive line entering 2023: ‘We’ve got the …
ATHENS — Georgia has won back-to-back national championships in large part due to its defensive line. Between the four first-round draft picks and wave after wave of …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football podcast: Urban Meyer makes ridiculous comment about UGA …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
As college football season begins, national media doesn’t believe Georgia …
ATHENS — For some, the college football season begins this weekend. Notre Dame takes on Navy in Dublin, Ireland while USC and Heisman winner Caleb Williams take on San Jose …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Cover 4 on Georgia football: Which benchmark stat milestones can the …
DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a timely content piece on DawgNation.com. This edition kicks off a series of posts this week where DawgNation staffers Brandon Adams, Mike …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

College GameDay just gave Georgia football plenty of motivation with …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia very confident in its offensive line entering 2023: ‘We’ve …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: Urban Meyer makes ridiculous comment about …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

As college football season begins, national media doesn’t believe …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Carson Beck Georgia QB1: benches frustrating past, takes center stage …

Mike Griffith
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.