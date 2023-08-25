clock iconclock icon
By Brandon Adams, DawgNation Staff
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,017 (Aug. 24, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about former Ohio State and Florida coach Urban Meyer recently said about Georgia’s non-conference schedule.

Georgia football podcast: Urban Meyer makes ridiculous comment about UGA schedule

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s non-conference schedule has been the subject of much chatter in the final days of the offseason, but perhaps no one has had as poorly-informed of an opinion on the subject as former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who recently suggested that the NCAA should step in and take over the scheduling process due to UGA and Michigan playing what Meyer apparently believes are unacceptable schedules. Meyer also intimated that his former program, Ohio State, should no longer play games like the one it has scheduled for later in the season against Notre Dame.

I’ll share more what Meyer said on today’s show and explain why he’s wrong.

10-minute mark: I discuss what’s next for the UGA running game after Branson Robinson’s season-ending injury.

15-minute mark: I discuss how UGA’s offensive line depth, which Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart recently praised, could help bolster the Bulldogs rushing attack.

20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a surprising NCAA suspension for one of LSU’s top players for its season opener against Florida State next week.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.

