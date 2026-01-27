clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
CBS Sports analyst says Georgia has ‘slipped’, 2026 season will be a test …
Compared to previous years, Georgia’s NFL draft departures list is a little light. The team didn’t have many seniors, and only four underclassmen declared for the 2026 NFL …
Connor Riley
Top 5 Georgia football players entering spring drills
The script doesn’t figure to change much for Georgia next season, and that’s why Gunner Stockton will be the most impactful player on the team next season.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football projected defensive depth chart, starters for 2026 season
ATHENS – With the transfer portal closed and the NFL draft deadline past, we know what Georgia’s roster next season will look like.
Connor Riley
Georgia football QB Ryan Montgomery ‘couldn’t be happier’ after first year
Ryan Montgomery’s Georgia football story added its freshman chapter last fall. It unfolded as he hoped it would.
Jeff Sentell
Georgia hopes to unlock a more consistent Gunner Stockton in 2026
ATHENS — Exiting the Texas game, we thought we had a pretty good idea of who Gunner Stockton was as a quarterback. He was at his best in big moments, selectively using his …
Connor Riley
