ATHENS — Few, if any, defenses are playing better than Georgia’s as we enter the College Football Playoff.

In the last four games, Georgia’s defense has given up just two touchdowns. The Bulldogs haven’t exactly played a bunch of nobodies either, as Texas, Georgia Tech and Alabama all finished ranked in the final College Football Playoff top 25.

Yet none of those teams scored more than 10 points.

It’s a dramatic turnaround for a defense that faced plenty of criticism early in the season. Georgia gave up 41 points in a win over Tennessee. Against Ole Miss, who Georgia could see in the College Football Playoff, the Rebels scored touchdowns on their first five possessions of the game.

“There was naysayers throughout the season, and, you know, and probably with good reason,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I mean, we had, you know, a couple of defensive games midseason and later that we didn’t play up to our standard, and a lot of that had to do with the team we’re playing. But I do think we’re getting better, but we have to continue that.”

The Bulldogs know that winning the SEC championship is only part of the journey and not the destination.

It will have to keep improving, which is why these next few weeks are critical for the Bulldogs.

Even as they wait to find out who they might play.

“The last thing you can do is think you’ve arrived on defense or offense and not grow,” Smart said. “That’s the key point in this window of opportunity, who actually separates themselves and does get better.”

Georgia will face the winner of Ole Miss-Tulane in the Sugar Bowl. Should Georgia find a way to win that game, the Bulldogs could face one of Ohio State, Texas A&M and Miami.

Of those five foes, only Tulane ranks outside the top-20 nationally in scoring offense.

As the Alabama game showed, Georgia is powered by its defense to this point in the season. The Bulldogs have overwhelmed teams thanks to a group effort, rather than a few brilliant individual performances.

CJ Allen was the lone first-team All-SEC player for Georgia this season. While the linebacker has had a stellar season — he was also nominated for the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker — he hasn’t been 100% of late while he recovers from a knee injury he suffered against Texas.

Despite not having their leader at full strength, Georgia’s defense hasn’t slowed down.

“Two things (Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn) Schu always says, find a way to win, find a way to get better,” Allen said. “I think that’s something we continue to do, just find ways to win, find a way to get better. It just starts in practice with our preparation.”

It helps that Georgia’s once-young defense has matured over the course of the season. Ellis Robinson and Quintavius Johnson played their best games this past weekend against Alabama. Both are in their second seasons at Georgia.

Rasean Dinkins and Zayden Walker both made big-time plays this past Saturday. They are freshmen, getting ready to play in their first College Football Playoff games.

This defense has improved over the course of the season, molding from a liability to one of the most feared units in the nation.

Perhaps the scary thought for future opponents is that this group plans on getting even better before this season comes to a close.

“I listened to the defensive coaches explain to the defensive players that we’re going to be really good when we get this right, and you need to trust and believe in the process that we have and get better,” Smart said. “And they got better.”